Predators' Pekka Rinne: Between pipes Monday
Rinne will tend the twine for Monday's home matchup with Edmonton, Adam Vingan of The Athletic reports.
Rinne hasn't been in the crease since Feb. 21 versus Chicago in which he suffered an overtime loss after giving up just two goals on 38 shots. The netminder will miss the 55-game mark for the first time since 2013-14 and, as a result, won't reach the 30-win threshold as well. With Rinne taking the first game of the Preds' back-to-back, Juuse Saros will be in goal for Tuesday's road clash with Minnesota.
