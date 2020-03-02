Dumoulin (ankle) will be a game-time decision for Tuesday's clash with Ottawa.

Dumoulin paired up with Kris Letang at practice Monday, per Sam Kasan of Pens Inside Scoop, which is a good indication he will be back in action Tuesday. The blueliner may be hardpressed to get back over the 15-point mark for the fifth straight year given the Penguins have just 18 games remaining.