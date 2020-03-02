Sharks' Martin Jones: Defending cage Tuesday

Jones will guard the crease versus Toronto at home Tuesday, Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun reports.

Jones is coming off a 30-save shutout win over the Penguins and will be making his third straight start for the first time since mid-December. While it may be too little, too late for the Sharks to salvage their season, the 29-year-old appears to have turned the tied on a disappointing 2019-20 campaign. The netminder is still spirting a career-worst 2.99 GAA but probably needs just one or two more good starts to drop his average.