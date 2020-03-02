Sharks' Martin Jones: Defending cage Tuesday
Jones will guard the crease versus Toronto at home Tuesday, Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun reports.
Jones is coming off a 30-save shutout win over the Penguins and will be making his third straight start for the first time since mid-December. While it may be too little, too late for the Sharks to salvage their season, the 29-year-old appears to have turned the tied on a disappointing 2019-20 campaign. The netminder is still spirting a career-worst 2.99 GAA but probably needs just one or two more good starts to drop his average.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.