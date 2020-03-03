Senators' Anthony Duclair: Still sidelined
Duclair (ankle) won't play Tuesday against Pittsburgh, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.
Duclair will miss a fourth straight game Tuesday and the Senators have yet to release any details regarding an expected timetable for his return. Nick Paul should continue to see top-six usage until Duclair is ready to rejoin the lineup.
