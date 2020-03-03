Play

Bruins' Brad Marchand: Game-time call

Marchand, who was feeling under the weather Tuesday morning, is a game-time decision for the Bruins' 7:30 ET tilt against the Lightning.

If Marchand is unable to play Tuesday night, Jake DeBrusk would likely move up to the Bruins' top line, with Anders Bjork a candidate to return to the team's forward mix after being a healthy scratch Saturday against the Islanders.

