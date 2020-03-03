Penguins' Anthony Angello: Recalled from minors
Angello was promoted from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Tuesday.
Angello will provide the Penguins with emergency depth while Zach Aston-Reese (lower body) and Dominik Simon (upper body) remain on the shelf. The 23-year-old Angello is unlikely to break into the lineup versus the Senators on Tuesday over Sam Lafferty making a non-factor in fantasy contests.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.