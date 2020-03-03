Angello was promoted from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Tuesday.

Angello will provide the Penguins with emergency depth while Zach Aston-Reese (lower body) and Dominik Simon (upper body) remain on the shelf. The 23-year-old Angello is unlikely to break into the lineup versus the Senators on Tuesday over Sam Lafferty making a non-factor in fantasy contests.