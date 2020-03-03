Capitals' Braden Holtby: In goal Wednesday
Holtby will get the starting nod versus Philadelphia at home Wednesday, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.
Holtby is riding a three-game winning streak during which he gave up nine goals on 108 shots (.917 save percentage). The netminder appears to have re-cemented himself as the No. 1 option in Washington after having split time periodically with Ilya Samsonov, who will take the second game of the Caps' back-to-back versus the Rangers on Thursday.
