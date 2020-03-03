Sabres' Lawrence Pilut: Back in the lineup
Pilut will enter the lineup for Tuesday's tilt with WInnipeg, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.
Pilut last appeared for the Sabres on Feb. 9. He's played just 11 games, but has yet to crack the scoresheet. However in AHL Rochester, he's posted 20 points in 37 contests.
