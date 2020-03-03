Chatfield was promoted from AHL Utica on Tuesday.

The fact that the Canucks promoted a pair of defensemen from the minors doesn't bode well for the health of the blue line. The 23-year-old Chatfield has yet to make his NHL debut following three seasons with the Comets in the minors. In 46 contests for Utica this year, the Michigan native has notched a mere four helpers and likely won't offer much in terms of fantasy value if he does get into a game for Vancouver.