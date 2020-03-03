Oilers' Kris Russell: Game-time call
Russell (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision for Tuesday's matchup with Dallas, Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic reports.
Russell is evidently still feeling the effects of the shot he blocked during Monday's 8-3 thrashing of the Predators. If he's unable to go, William Lagesson will draw into the lineup against the Stars.
