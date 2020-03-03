Blackwood will start in the road crease Tuesday against the Golden Knights, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Blackwood was outstanding in February, as he posted a 6-0-1 record and a .967 save percentage, and he'll round out the road trip with a tough matchup against the Golden Knights. Although the Knights lost to the Kings on Sunday, they've been otherwise impressive, winning eight straight leading up to that game while averaging 4.1 goals per contest.