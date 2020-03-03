Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Tending twine Tuesday
Blackwood will start in the road crease Tuesday against the Golden Knights, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Blackwood was outstanding in February, as he posted a 6-0-1 record and a .967 save percentage, and he'll round out the road trip with a tough matchup against the Golden Knights. Although the Knights lost to the Kings on Sunday, they've been otherwise impressive, winning eight straight leading up to that game while averaging 4.1 goals per contest.
More News
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Takes tough OT loss•
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Nabs starting nod Saturday•
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Extends point streak to eight•
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Taking on Capitals•
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Hotter than a jalapeno•
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Starting against San Jose•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.