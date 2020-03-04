Ducks' John Gibson: Between pipes Tuesday

Gibson will start Tuesday's road clash versus the Blackhawks, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports.

The 27-year-old will start for the seventh consecutive game, and he's accumulated a 2-2-1 record over his past five games, adding a 2.96 GAA and .902 save percentage over that span. Gibson will face a decent matchup against a Chicago offense that ranks 19th in goals per game this season (2.94).