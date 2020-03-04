Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Back in win column
Hellebuyck made 25 saves in a 3-1 win over Buffalo on Thursday.
Hellebuyck had dropped three of his previous four starts and was coming off a one-goal loss to Edmonton in his most recent outing Saturday. He was less than 10 minutes from registering a shutout when Buffalo's Rasmus Ristolainen surprised Hellebuyck with a shot from just above the goal line that made it a 3-1 game. Hellebuyck improved to 28-21-5 with a 2.64 GAA and .920 save percentage.
