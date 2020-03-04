Play

Jets' Mark Scheifele: Earns power-play assist

Scheifele garnered a power-play assist in Tuesday's 3-1 victory over Buffalo.

Scheifele snagged a point with the man advantage for the first time since Feb. 20 versus Ottawa, a stretch of five games. In his last eight contests, the world-class center has racked up five goals and seven helpers while averaging 21:51 of ice time.

