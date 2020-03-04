Jets' Andrew Copp: Garners assist
Copp notched an assist in Tuesday's 3-1 victory over the Sabres.
Copp's tally brought a five-game pointless streak to a close but still hasn't found the back of the net in his last 11 outings. The Michigan native figures to continue serving in a bottom-six role which will limit his opportunities to get onto the scoresheet. Still, a spot on the No. 2 power-play unit gives Copp decent mid-range fantasy value.
