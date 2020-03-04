Stars' Jamie Benn: Riding six-game point streak
Benn notched a power-play assist and three shots on net in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Oilers.
Benn has a goal and six helpers during his six-game point streak. The surge has him up to 39 points (14 on the power play), 154 shots, 162 hits and 48 PIM through 66 contests. Benn hasn't been as reliable as in previous years, but he's finishing the year strong.
