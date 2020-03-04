Play

Kuemper will get the starting nod on the road versus Vancouver on Wednesday, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.

Kuemper gave up two goals on 26 shots in his first game back from a lower-body injury. The netminder needs five more victories to reach the 20-win mark for the second straight year and will likely have to achieve that threshold if the Coyotes are going to secure a playoff spot.

