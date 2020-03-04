Sharks' Martin Jones: Between pipes Thursday
Jones will tend the twine against the Wild at home Thursday, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.
Jones is riding a three-game winning streak in which he has registered a 1.33 GAA and .950 save percentage. While the 29-year-old netminder could still reach the 20-win mark, he won't get to 30 for the first time since joining the Sharks prior to the 2015-16 campaign.
