Canucks' Quinn Hughes: Ready to rock
Hughes (undisclosed) took line rushes in pregame warmups, indicating he will return to the lineup Wednesday versus the Coyotes, Jeff Paterson of TSN 1040 Vancouver reports.
Hughes ultimately won't have to miss any time after missing practice Tuesday. Head coach Travis Green said Hughes is banged up, but it's not serious enough to keep the rookie blueliner out of games. Expect him to continue to serve in a top-four role on defense.
