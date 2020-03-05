Play

Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: One of each in overtime loss

MacKinnon scored a power-play goal on eight shots and added an assist in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Ducks.

MacKinnon picked up his 30th power-play point of the year with his goal Wednesday. The superstar center has 88 points (34 tallies, 54 helpers), 311 shots and a plus-11 rating through 66 contests.

