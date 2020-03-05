Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: In goal Thursday
According to Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site, Curtis McElhinney was the only goalie on the ice for morning skate, which indicates Vasilevskiy will guard the home goal during Thursday's matchup with Montreal.
Vasilevskiy was fantastic in his last start Tuesday against the Bruins, turning aside 33 of 35 shots, but he ultimately suffered his 14th loss of the season due to insufficient goal support. The 25-year-old Russian will attempt to get back in the win column in a surprisingly tough home matchup with a Canadiens club that's averaging 3.31 goals per game on the road this campaign, third-most in the NHL.
