Penguins' Matt Murray: In goal Thursday

Murray will get the starting nod on the road versus Buffalo on Thursday, Michelle Crechiolo of Pens Inside Scoop reports.

Murray will make consecutive starts for the first time since Feb. 2 and 6 versus Washington and Tampa Bay, respectively. The Thunder Bay native is coming off a 23-save win over the Senators on Tuesday. The decision to go back to Murray could be more about giving Tristan Jarry the start versus Washington on Saturday in the first game of a back-to-back, as Jarry has never faced the Capitals in his young career.