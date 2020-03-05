Predators' Juuse Saros: Slated to start
Saros is in line to start between the pipes in Thursday's home game versus the Stars, Adam Vingan of The Athletic reports.
Saros has played well recently, maintaining a 2.35 GAA and .925 save percentage through his last three appearances, but he's posted a disappointing 0-2-0 record over that span due to lackluster goal support from his teammates. The 24-year-old Finn will try to get back in the win column in a matchup with a slumping Stars squad that's gone 0-1-2 in its last three games.
