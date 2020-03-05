Saros is in line to start between the pipes in Thursday's home game versus the Stars, Adam Vingan of The Athletic reports.

Saros has played well recently, maintaining a 2.35 GAA and .925 save percentage through his last three appearances, but he's posted a disappointing 0-2-0 record over that span due to lackluster goal support from his teammates. The 24-year-old Finn will try to get back in the win column in a matchup with a slumping Stars squad that's gone 0-1-2 in its last three games.