Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: First goalie off
Varlamov was the first goalie off the ice at Thursday's practice, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports, indicating he'll be between the pipes on the road versus Ottawa.
In his last three outings, including a relief appearance against Montreal on Tuesday, Varlamov registered a 0-1-1 record, 3.82 GAA and .861 save percentage. With both netminders struggling, the Islanders suddenly find themselves in a fight for a wildcard spot. A matchup with the struggling Senators, who scoring just 2.69 goals per game, could be just what Varlamov needs to get back on track.
