Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Between pipes Friday

Fleury will tend the twine on the road versus Winnipeg on Friday, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Fleury saw his five-game winning streak come to an end against the Kings on Sunday after giving up four goals on 17 shots. With the acquisition of Robin Lehner, the Flower likely won't be asked to carry the load the rest of the season and could find himself splitting the starts. Still, Fleury figures to be the guy for the Golden Knights come Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.