Stalock will defend the cage against the Sharks on the road Thursday, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Since the calendar turned to 2020, Stalock has appeared in 16 of the Wild's 24 outings. In those outings, the netminder has posted a 10-4-2 record, 2.11 GAA and .924 save percentage. At this point, the St. Paul native has progressed from the goaltender of the future to the goaltender of now. As the club continues to try to chase down playoff spot, Stalock should continue to log a busy workload.