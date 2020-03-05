Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Defending cage Friday

Hellebuyck will guard the blue paint for Friday's home clash with the Golden Knights, Ken Wiebe of The Athletic reports.

While Hellebuyck has only faced Vegas five times in his career, he is sporting a .875 save percentage, his lowest against any team in the league. In fact, this season's clash with the Knights is one of just 13 games that Hellebuyck hasn't appeared in this season. Despite some offensive talents on both clubs, this could turn into a goalie battle with Marc-Andre Fleury patrolling the opposing crease.