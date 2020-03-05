Canadiens' Carey Price: Between pipes Thursday
Price will start in net Thursday against the Lightning, Jean-Francois Chaumont of Le Journal de Montreal reports.
Price will make his second consecutive start for the Habs after getting back on track in his last outing to pick up his 27th victory of the campaign. He'll need to be on top of his game Thursday to record No. 28 versus a Lightning squad that averages a league-best 3.85 goals per game on home ice.
