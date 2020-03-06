Play

Quick will draw the home start for Thursday's game against Toronto, Helene Elliott of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The 34-year-old has been outstanding in his past five starts, going 3-1-1 along with a 1.96 GAA and .940 save percentage. Quick will draw a tough matchup against a Maple Leaf offense that currently leads the league in goals per contest this campaign (3.49).

More News
Our Latest Stories