Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Scores twice in win

Hornqvist potted two goals -- one on the power play -- on four shots in Thursday's 4-2 win over Buffalo.

Hornqvist was knocking on the door coming in with 32 shots in the previous seven games and only one goal to show for all that rubber on net, but his puck luck turned around in this one. He opened the scoring 7:56 into the contest at even strength, then capitalized on the Sabres' league-worst penalty kill in the middle frame. All told, Hornqvist's up to 17 goals and 32 points in 49 games played this season. He potted 18 goals in 69 games last season.