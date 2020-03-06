Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Scores twice in win
Hornqvist potted two goals -- one on the power play -- on four shots in Thursday's 4-2 win over Buffalo.
Hornqvist was knocking on the door coming in with 32 shots in the previous seven games and only one goal to show for all that rubber on net, but his puck luck turned around in this one. He opened the scoring 7:56 into the contest at even strength, then capitalized on the Sabres' league-worst penalty kill in the middle frame. All told, Hornqvist's up to 17 goals and 32 points in 49 games played this season. He potted 18 goals in 69 games last season.
More News
-
Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Garners helper Wednesday•
-
Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Three-point effort Sunday•
-
Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Scores in road win•
-
Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Picks up helper•
-
Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Fires power-play goal•
-
Penguins' Patric Hornqvist: Finds twine in win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.