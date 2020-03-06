Perreault (upper body) will rejoin the lineup for Friday's game against the Golden Knights, Scott Billeck of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

After more than a month on the sidelines, Perreault will aim to knock off some rust Friday while slotting back into a bottom-six role for the Jets. He logged time on the power play prior to his injury, though it's unclear if he will immediately regain a spot on one of the Jets' units.