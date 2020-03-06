Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Drawing close to return
Coach Rod Brind'Amour indicated Friday that he intends to have Mrazek (concussion) take part in another practice before putting him in a game but didn't completely rule out a this weekend, Sara Civian of The Athletic reports.
Assuming he does well overnight with the concussion protocol, it seems likely Mrazek will at least join the team on its upcoming three-game road trip. With a back-to-back set on tap, the staff may elect to insert Mrazek for one of the two contests, especially with James Reimer (lower body) sidelined.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Hoping to travel with team•
-
Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Still 7-10 days away from returning•
-
Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Unclear timeline to return•
-
Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Injury details revealed•
-
Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Relieved by emergency goalie•
-
Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Roughed up by Rangers•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.