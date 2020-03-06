Coach Rod Brind'Amour indicated Friday that he intends to have Mrazek (concussion) take part in another practice before putting him in a game but didn't completely rule out a this weekend, Sara Civian of The Athletic reports.

Assuming he does well overnight with the concussion protocol, it seems likely Mrazek will at least join the team on its upcoming three-game road trip. With a back-to-back set on tap, the staff may elect to insert Mrazek for one of the two contests, especially with James Reimer (lower body) sidelined.