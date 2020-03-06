Kings' Cal Petersen: Gets starting nod
Petersen will guard the home goal during Saturday's matchup with Minnesota, NHL.com's Dan Greenspan reports.
Petersen has been razor sharp recently, picking up back-to-back wins over the Penguins and Golden Knights while posting an exceptional 1.00 GAA and .975 save percentage. He'll attempt to secure his fourth victory of the season in a tough home matchup with a hot Wild team that's gone 5-1-0 in its last six games.
