Bernier will protect the home goal Friday against the Blackhawks, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.

Bernier has gone five starts without a win, posting a 0-4-1 record with a 3.14 GAA and a .903 save percentage in that span, which includes a relief appearance. The Blackhawks have won five of their last seven games -- it could be an uphill battle for Bernier to get a positive result.