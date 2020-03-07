Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy: Back with big club
Roy was recalled from AHL Chicago on Friday, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Roy was sent down to the minors after Tuesday's game against the Devils, but he's in the lineup for Friday's contest against Winnipeg. Roy is expected to resume his role on the second line with Max Pacioretty and William Karlsson.
