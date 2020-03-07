Blackhawks' Dennis Gilbert: Sent down to AHL
Gilbert was reassigned to AHL Rockford on Saturday.
Gilbert skated 13:36 of uneventful hockey in Friday's loss to the Red Wings and now finds himself being sent back down to the minor leagues after being recalled on an emergency basis. There's a chance Gilbert gets called right back up Sunday against St. Louis if Lucas Carlsson (concussion) isn't ready to go by then.
