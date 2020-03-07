Clutterbuck (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision for Saturday's matinee matchup with Carolina, Brian Compton of NHL.com reports.

Clutterbuck will be a true game-time decision Saturday, as he'll participate in pregame warmups before a final decision on his availability is made. If he's able to go, the 32-year-old winger will slot into a bottom-six role against the Hurricanes.