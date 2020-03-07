Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Taking on Tampa Bay
Rask will guard the home goal during Saturday's game against the Lightning, Kevin Paul Dupont of the Boston Globe reports.
Rask has been razor sharp recently, picking up back-to-back road wins over the Islanders and Tampa Bay while posting a superb 0.50 GAA and .978 save percentage. He'll attempt to topple the Lightning again Saturday, but this time he'll be facing them at home, where he's posted an exceptional 14-1-6 record this year.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.