Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Taking on Tampa Bay

Rask will guard the home goal during Saturday's game against the Lightning, Kevin Paul Dupont of the Boston Globe reports.

Rask has been razor sharp recently, picking up back-to-back road wins over the Islanders and Tampa Bay while posting a superb 0.50 GAA and .978 save percentage. He'll attempt to topple the Lightning again Saturday, but this time he'll be facing them at home, where he's posted an exceptional 14-1-6 record this year.

