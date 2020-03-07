Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Won't play Saturday
According to Andrew Gross of Newsday, Clutterbuck didn't participate in line rushes during the pregame warmups, suggesting he won't play Saturday against Carolina.
Clutterbuck was considered a game-time call against the Hurricanes, so he should have a good shot at returning Tuesday against Vancouver. Another update on the veteran forward's status should surface prior to that contest.
