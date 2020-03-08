Lightning's Alex Killorn: Dream season continues
Killorn notched a power-play goal Saturday in a 5-3 win over Boston.
Killorn's dream season continues. He continue to build on his career goal mark and now has 26. And he's just one point from his first ever 50 point season. Killorn is actually on pace for 60 points, including more than 30 goals. That's valuable in any fantasy format.
More News
-
Lightning's Alex Killorn: Riding four-game point streak•
-
Lightning's Alex Killorn: Lights lamp Monday•
-
Lightning's Alex Killorn: Just three points in last nine•
-
Lightning's Alex Killorn: Seals win with ENG•
-
Lightning's Alex Killorn: Registers helper in win•
-
Lightning's Alex Killorn: Reaches 20-goal plateau•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.