Lightning's Alex Killorn: Dream season continues

Killorn notched a power-play goal Saturday in a 5-3 win over Boston.

Killorn's dream season continues. He continue to build on his career goal mark and now has 26. And he's just one point from his first ever 50 point season. Killorn is actually on pace for 60 points, including more than 30 goals. That's valuable in any fantasy format.

