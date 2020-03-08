Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Tending twine Sunday
Merzlikins will draw the road start for Sunday's matchup against the Canucks.
Merzlikins will make his first start since missing four games with a concussion. The 25-year-old has been solid this season in his first full NHL season, accumulating a 12-9-8 record along with a 2.39 GAA and .922 save percentage in 32 appearances. Merzlikins will draw a tough matchup against a Vancouver offense that ranks eighth in the league in goals per game this campaign (3.27).
