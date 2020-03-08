Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Between pipes Sunday
Bernier will patrol the home crease for Sunday's game against Tampa Bay, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.
Bernier will make an appearance for the 14th straight game, and he's gone 3-7-1 along with a 2.85 GAA and .911 save percentage in his past 13 appearances. The 31-year-old will draw a difficult matchup against a Tampa Bay offense that leads the league in goals per game this season (3.50).
