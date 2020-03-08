Blues' Jake Allen: In goal Sunday

Allen will be stationed between the pipes for Sunday's contest in Chicago, Tom Timmermann of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Allen has won each of his last two starts, allowing four goals on a combined 50 shots. The 29-year-old netminder is currently sporting career bests in GAA (2.31) and save percentage (.922). In his only start against the Blackhawks this season, Allen dominated in a Dec. 2 win, stopping all 38 shots he faced.