Sharks' Martin Jones: Draws start Sunday
Jones will patrol the crease for Sunday's home contest against the Avalanche.
Jones has been on fire over the last few weeks, going 4-3-0 with a 1.72 GAA and .939 save percentage since Feb. 15., including a pair of shutouts. The 30-year-old netminder's season save percentage is still just under .900 and a matchup against the Avalanche on Sunday will provide a tough test to keep the momentum rolling.
