Bruins' Connor Clifton: Back in lineup
Clifton (upper body) will return to the Bruins' lineup Tuesday night against the Flyers.
With both Brandon Carlo and Torey Krug sidelined by upper-body injuries, Clifton and John Moore are slated to be part of the team's blue line mix Tuesday. Clifton, who last saw game action back on Dec. 29, checks back into the lineup with two goals and 12 PIM in 30 contests, numbers that keep him off the fantasy radar in formats that don't factor in his hits (85).
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.