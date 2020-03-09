Clifton (upper body) will return to the Bruins' lineup Tuesday night against the Flyers.

With both Brandon Carlo and Torey Krug sidelined by upper-body injuries, Clifton and John Moore are slated to be part of the team's blue line mix Tuesday. Clifton, who last saw game action back on Dec. 29, checks back into the lineup with two goals and 12 PIM in 30 contests, numbers that keep him off the fantasy radar in formats that don't factor in his hits (85).