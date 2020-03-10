Jets' Blake Wheeler: Extends point streak
Wheeler grabbed an assist versus the Coyotes on Monday, bringing his point streak to six games.
Despite his recent run of productivity, Wheeler remains bogged down in a six-game goal drought dating back to Feb. 23 versus Buffalo. The 33-year-old is set to miss the 90-point mark for the first time since 2016-17 but should still have time to reach 70.
