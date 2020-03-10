Mrazek (concussion) will be between the pipes for Tuesday's road clash with the Red Wings, Sara Civian of The Athletic reports.

Mrazek will return to the crease for the first time following a six-game stretch on the shelf due to his concussion. Prior to getting hurt, the netminder posted a 2-2-0 record and 2.51 GAA in his last five outings. With Mrazek fully fit, he figures to see the bulk of the workload down the stretch, perhaps only watching from the bench in back-to-backs.