Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Set to start Tuesday
Vasilevskiy is slated to tend the twine versus the Maple Leafs on the road Tuesday, NHL.com's Dave McCarthy reports.
Vasilevskiy went 3-1-0 in his last four outings prior to getting the night off versus Detroit on Sunday. The 25-year-old needs just five more victories to get back over the 40-win mark for the second time in his career. The Russian should continue to carry the load for the Lightning heading into the final stretch of the season, though Curtis McElhinney could get a few extra looks to keep Vasilevskiy fresh for the postseason.
