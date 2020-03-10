Per Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650, Beagle (undisclosed) isn't taking part in line rushes during morning skate, which suggests he'll miss a fifth straight game Tuesday against the Islanders.

The Canucks have yet to release any details regarding an expected timetable for Beagle's return, but there's no reason for fantasy owners to track his recovery, as he's only totaled eight points in 55 games this season. Another update on the veteran forward should surface once he's cleared to rejoin the lineup.