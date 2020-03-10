Wild's Gerald Mayhew: Dropped down a level
Minnesota reassigned Mayhew to AHL Iowa on Tuesday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.
Eric Staal (personal) will rejoin the team for practice Wednesday, so the Wild are no longer in need of Mayhew's services as a depth forward. The 27-year-old American went scoreless in six appearances during his two-week stay with the big club.
